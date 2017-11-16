Alberta opts for private retail sales of legalized marijuana

Alberta will let the market reign when it comes to bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores – allowing licensed private outlets to spring up across the province, with the numbers and locations being determined mainly by owner-operators.

However, the government is promising to keep a tight leash on online sales, with government workers directly operating all electronic commerce activities from the moment recreational cannabis becomes legal next summer. Alberta is even leaving the door open to having government workers deliver the cannabis packages, instead of Canada Post.

Many details are still to be worked out. But with its main cannabis legislation introduced Thursday, Alberta's NDP government says this hybrid system, which is different from what has been seen from other provinces, is a good balance.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Quebec unveils 'zero-tolerance' marijuana plan: No home-grown cannabis allowed

The government argues the proposed law satisfies both the province's desire to bolster its entrepreneurial image – in a place where consumers are long used to private alcohol sales – with what it says is necessary government oversight to ensure customers' ages are verified.

Under the dual-track system, the government doesn't have much outlay in terms of infrastructure and will let private entities bear the cost of setting up physical retail space. Government-run online sales can begin as soon as recreational cannabis is legal, and the government will have the ability to reap cannabis profits with little overhead. From a political point of view, the policy gives a nod to both the business and public-sector union constituencies the NDP government needs to placate.

An Act to Control and Regulate Cannabis would set Alberta's legal consumption age at 18 – as expected, the same as the drinking age – and would establish provincial offences for any youth possessing even small amounts of cannabis.

The legislation would ban the sale of cannabis in the same location as alcohol, pharmaceuticals and tobacco, and would establish restrictions on the public consumption of marijuana. The bill would also give the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission the mandate to oversee distribution and enforcement. It is still unclear which government entity will control online sales.

Owner-operators will face criminal record checks. They will be able to set their own prices and will be able to sell cannabis and cannabis accessories, but not other items; officials noted they couldn't, for instance, sell bags of chips. There won't be a limit on the number of retail outlets allowed in the province but the government says the liqur commission will have the authority to manage the pace of development.

Ottawa has said it will legalize recreational cannabis by July 1, 2018, but is leaving the specific implementation plans to individual provinces – creating a patchwork of policies and sales systems across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More to come