Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Calgary skyline. Those who oppose the change include business owners near the British Columbia boundary, who have expressed their concerns with the idea of a two-hour time difference with their customers in the province to the west.

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press

Alberta's legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province ditch daylight time every spring and fall.

The bill had been introduced in the spring by government backbencher Thomas Dang, who wanted to see Alberta on the same time as Saskatchewan year-round, making it one hour ahead of British Columbia in the summer and two hours ahead in the winter.

Back In September, an all-party committee said the bill would have had a negative impact on Alberta's economy.

Dang had argued most Albertans wanted to keep the province on the same time year-round, but on Monday, UCP member Dave Hanson suggested being that much out of step with B.C. would be "a bit insane."

The motion to scrap the bill passed 46 to 6.

