 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Alberta RCMP searching for Kim Cattrall’s missing brother Christopher

Alberta RCMP searching for Kim Cattrall’s missing brother Christopher

LACOMBE, Alta.
The Canadian Press

Actress Kim Cattrall has taken to social media for help finding her brother, who police say is missing from his home in Lacombe, Alta.

RCMP say 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall has been missing since Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Kim Cattrall says her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in the house, and his front door was unlocked.

Story continues below advertisement

She says his seven dogs were left alone.

"He's a one of a kind brother," Kim Cattrall wrote online. "Help us bring him home safe."

Police describe Christopher Cattrall as being six-feet tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.