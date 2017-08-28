Alberta seeking public input as it crafts new policies to combat racism

The Alberta government is looking for more help from the public as it seeks ways to combat racism.

Education Minister David Eggen says the government has launched a new website survey to get information.

"We saw events in the (United) States. We saw events in Europe and right here in Alberta that just underlined and double-dotted the importance of this work to stand together," Eggen said Monday at the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

He has already been meeting with several community groups to talk about racism since Premier Rachel Notley asked him in July to compile a report.

The survey runs until Sept. 22.

Eggen said his report this fall will be the springboard for new initiatives or even rules and regulations if need be.

John Gaye with Edmonton's Africa Centre says the work is important because visible minorities continue to experience daily discrimination at school and at work.

"We do not want to focus the problems, because the problems already exist. We want to come up with solutions and ideas," said Gaye.

In his speech, Eggen referenced a fight among schoolchildren that sparked an anti-immigration demonstration at a high school in Red Deer earlier this year.