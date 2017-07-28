Dave King is going full circle – back to coaching a Canadian Olympic hockey team that isn’t filled entirely by NHL stars. Earlier this week, Hockey Canada announced its management team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and included King, 69, who steered Canada to a silver medal at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France.

When did you find out you’d be part of the coaching staff?

Last year, Hockey Canada started to get a pretty strong impression that the NHL might be serious about not going to the Olympics. So they started to embark on a program where they have the Deutschland Cup and the Spengler Cup as evaluation tournaments moreso than they had been in the past. They asked me to get involved with [former Olympic goaltender] Sean Burke – he would be the general manager; I would be one of the coaches for those events. Then we went to the two tournaments and there was no obligation from Hockey Canada but I knew they might want to extend [his involvement]. It was very easy to accept the invitation and be part of the staff with Willie Desjardins as head coach. I’ve always kept in touch with the various European leagues that I’ve coached in since my Olympic days. For me, it’s a good fit because the expectations don’t change when the players put on that sweater.

You also coached both Desjardins and Burke when they were players. Does that make things strange or special?

Sean twice opted out of NHL competition and took a hit to do it, financially. But he wanted achieve that medal so I know what it is that drives this guy. Willie was a great [university] player. As a coach, he won a Calder Cup … To see these guys do well, it’s great to come back and coach with them. As a staff, I think it’s good to have an old guy – that’s me – and to have had a relationship with some of them as players. Craig Woodcroft, I had him a couple of times with the national team program and the Goodwill Games. Scotty Walker, I coached him at a world championship. I will be on the bench and likely work with the defencemen, then we’ll probably have Scotty be on the bench as well and Craig will be the eye in the sky [operating from the press box]. I think it’s going to be a real nice blend.

The majority of Canadians wanted the NHL in South Korea. How did you feel in 1998 when the NHL began sending its top names to the Olympics?

I knew it was best on best and I knew for hockey fans that would be really terrific because it would be best on best at a key time during the year, when everyone is in good form. So you recognize that’s a great event for TV. However, with my background, and seeing so many players enjoy the program, utilize the program for their own benefit, I was a little sad to see that happen. When the NHL decided not to take part in 2018, I know that a year ago when we were in the Deutschland and Spengler Cups talking to the players about the possibility of going to the Olympics, for a lot of these guys it’s a dream come true – that suddenly they’re candidates for the Olympic team. They were excited.

In the 1992 gold-medal game, you were tied 0-0 with the Russian Unified Team going into the third period only to lose 3-1. What memories does that stir for you?

We had to beat the Czechs twice to get to the gold-medal game. We had a shootout against Germany that was pretty exciting. Almost everything that could happen happened before the game against the Russians. We were well-prepared. The players knew going in they had a silver medal but they played to win the gold. To see them get the silver, the look on their faces – some people get a silver medal and it is jubilation. When our guys got the silver, their initial reaction was a little bit of disappointment. Any Canadian who gets a silver who had a chance at getting gold, you’re happy but you’re not as happy as you could be when you win … We had a [25th-year] reunion just a couple of weeks ago at Hockley Valley outside of Toronto. We played golf, had a nice supper. Then we sat down and watched the [gold-medal] game. It was neat to listen to the guys chirping. It makes you look back and realize that silver medal was pretty special.

As a coach from the NHL to the KHL, Sweden and Germany, what’s been pivotal to your longevity?

The key with the game is if you love what you’re doing and you think you’re doing a good job, you’ve got to feel confident, be adaptable, and I’ve always been adaptable. When my NHL career looked like it was going to wind down, I was more than pleased to try Europe and coach with the Japanese Olympic team, things like that. I’ve always enjoyed the ability to adapt and keep moving. And it has given me a better perspective. When I hear things about Russia and politics, having worked there I have a greater understanding of what’s going on. Coaching in Sweden, I saw their collectiveness and coming together. You can recognize that in their hockey players, how they come to the NHL and adjust so seamlessly. Overall, it’s been a fun experience.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

