Police say a man found dead west of Calgary was the owner of the burned-out car found earlier this week with three bodies inside.

Police had been searching for 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk after Monday’s grisly discovery and said they were concerned for his safety.

All three of the victims found inside Afowerk’s black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze have now been identified by authorities.

They were Cody Pfeiffer, who was 25, and sisters Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear were at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.

Police say the sisters, who left behind multiple children, may have gotten caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

“Police are stressing the brutality and ruthlessness of the murders and are appealing to the public once again for any information that may be of help to the investigation in order to piece together what happened,” police said in a release.

“Though police are unable to elaborate, all victims suffered significant traumatic injuries.”

