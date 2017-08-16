Police are asking for the public’s help in Alberta and Saskatchewan in the killing of four people last month near Calgary.

The remains of Glynnis Fox, who was 36, her sister Tiffany Ear, who was 39, and 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer were found in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site on July 10.

Hanock Afowerk, who was 26 and the car’s owner, was found dead near Highway 22 and Highway 8 west of Calgary two days later.

Police are asking motorists who were in that area between midnight and 6 a.m. on July 12 and who have a dashcam that has footage of the route to come forward.

They also are asking people in the Moose Jaw, Sask., area to contact them if they find discarded clothing, specifically shirts, pants, shoes, documents or any other materials that may have been burned.

It is believed that these items may be near Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw or the Moose Jaw municipal airfield.

Fox and Ear were from the Stoney Nakoda Nation west of Calgary and police think they were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

Last month, police said they were looking for 24-year-old Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by the name Diana Liao, because they thought she may have vital information on the killings.

Investigators say Liao was spotted in the Moose Jaw area and they believed she may be travelling with a short black man who was seen on closed-circuit TV at a store in the Saskatchewan city. Police have said she now may be in Ontario or Quebec.

Liao is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for fraud and is five-foot-five inches tall, 160 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

