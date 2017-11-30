Driver arrested in alleged naked kidnapping in Alberta facing more charges

One of three people arrested in a bizarre case of an Alberta family allegedly kidnapped by a group of naked people is facing additional charges.

Court records show a 35-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, causing property damage over $5,000 and four counts of assault with a weapon – the weapon being a car.

The woman, along with a 27-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife, were charged earlier this month with kidnapping and resisting arrest after RCMP responded to a crash in Nisku, just south of Edmonton.

Officers said they found several naked people in a car that had rammed a truck.

Inside the truck were a man, his adult daughter and her baby, who had been allegedly taken by the group from an area home against their will and were rescued by the truck's driver.

No one was hurt and a relative has said that the accused are good people who unknowingly drank some hallucinogenic tea over breakfast that was brought home from a trip to a foreign country.

Others have said the accused and alleged victims know each other as neighbours and members of the same Jehovah's Witness church.

A 13-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister, the daughters of the woman facing the most charges, were also found naked in the car but were not charged.

The accused, who have been released from custody, cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

The case returns to Leduc court Dec. 21.

