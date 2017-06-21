The City of Red Deer says it could be two days before power is restored to some residents after a violent windstorm swept through central Alberta.

The widespread outages have prompted officials to declare a local state of emergency while crews work to fix downed lines.

No injuries have been reported from the storm, but it is estimated that 20 per cent of the city is still without power.

Trees were uprooted and homes where damaged when winds of more than 100 km/h hit the city of about 100,000 on Tuesday evening.

Many people posted to social media pictures of damage, including part of a roof that blew off a store and landed on nearby parked cars.

One video showed scenes of people, some wondering if they had been hit by a tornado, walking through a darkened Parkland Mall amid broken windows and light fixtures dangling from the ceiling.

Daelyn Hamill of Red Deer put up a picture of a giant spruce tree that had crashed onto the roof of his parent’s home. He urged people to “stay safe out there!”

Another photo showed a semi-trailer that had been pushed onto its side by the winds on the highway between Innisfail and Penhold.

Town officials in Innisfail, 30 kilometres south of Red Deer, were also reporting widespread power outages and said the roof had blown off the town’s curling rink, though an initial assessment said there was no structural damage to the building.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several parts of Alberta on Tuesday evening.

The weather agency said the storm developed in the Pigeon Lake area and that the Red Deer Airport recorded wind speeds as high as 111 km/h.

