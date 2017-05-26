At the age of 26, Courtney Mageau is a third-generation Alberta drag racer and the new face of Girl Trouble Racing, started by her grandfather 50 years ago. Her her fastest speed is 197 miles an hour.

How did you get involved in racing?

I’m a third-generation driver, so it’s actually my grandpa who started racing back in 1965. My dad grew up watching my grandpa race, then he got into it when he was 16. I grew up watching him race, and I’ve been racing now for over 13 years, since I was 13.

What do you like about it?

There are so many things that I love about it. It’s obviously a huge adrenalin rush. You get to go at speeds you wouldn’t ever get to experience driving a normal, everyday vehicle. I think it’s such a great feeling to win a race, it’s a huge sense of accomplishment. We have really stiff competition here in Edmonton, some of the best racers, I think, in all of Canada. I’ve really gotten involved in the racing community and there’s such a sense of camaraderie. We’re competitors when we’re on the track, but when we’re not on the track everyone’s best friends. It’s a really fun environment to be part of.

What makes a good race-car driver?

The most obvious thing is that you have to have quick reaction times. Both cars are starting from the exact same point at the same time, so if one leaves slightly before the other that can make a huge difference. In drag racing they measure up to one one-hundredth of a second or even a thousandth of a second when you’re crossing the finish line. We’re not talking about one- or two-second head starts, we’re talking about a thousandth of a second that can make a difference. The other thing is having strong instincts and being able to know your car and read it, how it’s responding to the track. If something’s going wrong, knowing how to respond to that quickly and make corrections. Trusting your vehicle and trusting your team that they put together a strong ride.

What does it feel like when you sit in the driver’s seat of your car before a race?

There’s a lot going through my head. It’s a very, very small cockpit. If someone’s never sat in a [race] car before, they’d be surprised how tight it is. You’re not in a luxury SUV with leather seats and lots of elbow room. You’re really crammed in there. It’s claustrophobic, it’s a really tight space. You’re usually very hot, you’re wearing a heavy-duty fireproof suit and helmet and gloves and everything else, so you’re sweating. And there’s the adrenalin that you’re doing something dangerous but trusting yourself and your car that everything is going to be fine and you’re going to be safe. And really knowing that the race is going to boil down to seven seconds against the other car. It’s a lot. It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s also really, really exciting.

What does it feel like to go 194 miles an hour?

It feels remarkably akin to an airplane taking off, that feeling where you’re being glued to your seat, that’s what the acceleration feels like. On a quarter-mile of race track getting to speeds of 194, I do that in less than seven seconds. There’s a lot that needs to happen in that seven seconds. You’d think it would be kind of like you blink and it’s over, but seven seconds, it really does slow down. Time moves at some weird warp when you’re in the car. You know that you’re going fast and you appreciate that, but at the same time, I don’t know how to explain it, it’s the longest seven seconds of your life.

