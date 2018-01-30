 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former Young Canadians member Philip Heerema pleads guilty to sex offences

Former Young Canadians member Philip Heerema pleads guilty to sex offences

An entrance to the Calgary Courts Centre is shown in Calgary on Friday, Aug. 27, 2010.

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

A man who had many roles in his 36 years with a Calgary young people's performance group has admitted to eight sex-related charges.

Philip Heerema's trial on 20 charges was already into its third week when he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Heerema, 55, resigned in 2014 from The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary when police began investigating several complaints.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged victims were male students between 15 and 18 years old who were at the school between 1992 and 2013.

The trial had heard from several men who said Heerema convinced them to send him explicit photos.

One man said he felt trapped after exchanging naked photos with Heerema.

"I couldn't talk to anyone about what was happening because then Phil would presumably get in trouble and that wouldn't be good for anyone," the man testified.

He eventually told a family member what had happened and went to police.

The school works with students between 11 and 18 years old in dance, voice and performance. Training culminates in grandstand shows during the Calgary Stampede every July.

Heerema started out as a performer with The Young Canadians and took on a number of jobs that included costuming, props, sets and lighting. He was business administrator and production services co-ordinator when he resigned.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.