Investigation uncovers Calgary-based crime ring with links to drugs, homicides: police

Police say a year-long investigation has uncovered a Calgary-based organized crime ring believed to have connections to cross-border drug trading and two homicides.

Officers in Calgary worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to link the group to a number of criminal offences.

Supt. Chad Coles told a news conference that the group acted as wholesale drug distributors handling international and interprovincial drug shipments of ecstasy, cocaine, meth, cannabis and fentanyl.

The investigation connected the ring to an alleged fentanyl and steroid lab in a garage in Calgary's southwest and a cannabis resin lab in another part of the city.

Investigators were also responsible for a record meth seizure in Utah.

Two homicides in a Calgary Superstore parking lot last May have also been linked to the ring and are believed to have been related to a drug-trafficking dispute.

"By dismantling this suspected fentanyl lab, we cut off a significant supply of fentanyl and undoubtedly saved lives in Calgary and surrounding areas and communities," Coles said at the news conference Thursday.

Investigators also seized two shotguns, three rifles and body armour.

Christian Ouellette, 20, has been charged with murder in the deaths of Colin Reitberger and Anees Amr, who police believe was an unintended target.

Four other men believed to be part of the crime ring are facing a total of almost four dozen charges related to drugs, firearms trafficking and organized crime.

"We know that they obviously worked their way up fairly quickly and they had contacts with other groups," said Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy.

"They reached a fairly high level at a fairly young age, and that had to be because of the contacts they had within other organizations."

Investigators believe they have arrested all the people involved.