Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, facing biting criticism from a Calgary judge over the lack of support for mentally ill young offenders, pledged to “do a better job” to address gaps in the province’s justice system.

Ms. Notley on Friday acknowledged Alberta is short on secure service facilities for young offenders who need help – a problem that means some vulnerable children are kept in jails rather than these treatment centres, which can provide assistance.

Justice Steve Lipton earlier this week called local media into court and said he is “very, very angry” Alberta is unable to support a 14-year-old Indigenous boy facing assault, theft and other charges. The youth is addicted to crystal meth and alcohol; he hallucinates, is paranoid and has gonorrhea. Alberta, however, does not have room in its treatment centres for the teenager.

“I’m trying to save his life,” the judge said on Thursday.

“He’s mentally ill, and I’m keeping him in jail and he’s a kid. … What is wrong with this picture?”

Secure service facilities are a last resort designed to stabilize and assess troubled youth of 12 years old and over. Children stay for a maximum of 30 days, according to Children’s Services.

Alberta has five such facilities containing a total 23 beds, according to the Department of Children’s Services.

Ron Hewitt, the executive director of the Provincial Court of Alberta, declined to say whether Justice Lipton’s pronouncements were appropriate, but noted such action is rare.

“I don’t recall it happening very often,” Mr. Hewitt said.

He would not comment on this specific case, but said: “All of us in the justice system want people to be dealt with appropriately and get the resources that they need.

“Who can disagree with that?”

Justice Lipton was unavailable to comment on Friday.

The judge’s concerns are “very important,” Ms. Notley told reporters on Friday.

“We need to be able to provide the kind of support and secure care that our young people need when they’re in crisis,” she said. “There’s no question that we need to make sure that we do a better job of finding that kind of support closer to communities where that support is needed.”

The 14-year-old boy will be in court on June 5 to see if he can transfer to a more appropriate facility.

Children’s Services on Friday would not definitely say whether it has found a bed for the teenager.

“We have reached out to the delegated First Nations agency caring for this young person and are working quickly to find a safe and supportive place for this youth,” Zoe Cooper, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement.

The boy cannot be identified because of a publication ban.

Ms. Notley blamed the gap on the “evolving” youth-justice system. The province is shifting to community-based care rather than relying on secure settings. The transition, however, means places in secure facilities are not always available. The government, she said, is going to look “specifically” at the southern region in an attempt to find more space.

Southern Alberta has three secure facilities that collectively house 11 beds. The north has two facilities with a total of 12 beds.

“Capacity in secure services facilities fluctuates on a regular basis,” Children’s Services said in a statement. “It is extremely rare for staff to experience challenges in identifying appropriate facilities.

“In a situation that a bed is unavailable in a facility closest to the youth’s community, we have a protocol in place in which we contact other secure facilities for short-term support until a space becomes available closer to the youth’s home.”

