The board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank will represent the “regional diversity” of Canada, even as the federal government looks to hire for expertise and gender parity, Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said.

But the minister, a former city councillor who represents the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods, has been grilled in the House of Commons as Opposition MPs accuse the Liberals of making decisions about the bank before the legislation had cleared Parliament. That includes the decision to put the bank in Toronto, even though Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi had openly lobbied for it to be based in his city.

A spokesperson for Mr. Sohi said the Liberals would be looking to make sure there is representation from across the country, including Western Canada, among the board’s members.

Opposition MPs have said they would like more time to study the legislation creating the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which was introduced this spring. The Liberals used their majority to get the bill through the House earlier this week, and it is now being examined in the Senate. The Liberals hope to have the legislation approved before Parliament rises for the summer, so the bank can get up and running in the fall.

Conservative MP Alain Rayes criticized the Liberals for making decisions about the bank before the legislation had cleared Parliament.

“We learn that, after choosing the location of the bank, the Liberals even chose their CEO. If it is not arrogance, I would like to have another expression we can use to describe them,” Mr. Rayes said in French during Question Period.

The Liberals announced last month that the bank would be headquartered in Toronto, and they have invited applications for the bank’s inaugural chair, CEO and board directors. The government has announced hires to advise setting up the bank, but has not yet made public any other hires.

Mr. Sohi said no appointments would be “confirmed” until the legislation had been passed through both chambers of Parliament.

He said the board would reflect the diversity of Canada, would include representation from various regions, and would have gender parity. “We want to make sure that the board of the infrastructure bank reflects who we are as Canadians, and that is exactly what we will achieve,” he said.

The infrastructure bank was included in the 2015 Liberal election platform, and billed as a way that the government could leverage private investment with public dollars to build necessary infrastructure for municipalities and provinces.

The enabling legislation to establish the bank was introduced as part of an omnibus bill the Liberals introduced this spring to implement their second budget.

It passed third reading in the House earlier this week, thanks to the Liberals’ majority, but has found a chilly reception in the Senate. Senators have raised some issues with the budget bill, including raising the prospect of hiving off the portion that creates the infrastructure bank into its own legislation.

B.C. NDP MP Rachel Blaney said in the House that it looked as if the government had something to hide by not giving parliamentarians more time to study the bill.

“The finance minister warned the Senate yesterday against splitting the infrastructure bank out. I guess the Senate is independent only when it is convenient for the Liberals, but this was exactly what the NDP proposed to do,” she said.

Mr. Sohi responded that by making use of private investors and user fees, taxpayer money can be freed up for other purposes.

“We believe that by mobilizing institutional investors and pension funds, we can free up resources to build more affordable housing and to build more shelters for women fleeing domestic violence,” he said.

