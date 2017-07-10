Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

The bodies of three people have been found inside a burning vehicle in Calgary.

Police said the bodies were discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze in the northwest Sage Hill neighbourhood around 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Emma Poole, a police spokeswoman, said the genders have not yet been determined.

“As you can imagine, the vehicle was fully involved, so there was extensive damage,” she said. “The medical examiner will be assisting us with the identification process.”

Poole also said it’s too early to tell if the deaths were the result of an accident or criminal activity.

Media reports indicate the vehicle was found behind a red tarp and that there were scorch marks on the side of a house being built nearby.

“It’s a fairly new community. My understanding is there’s quite a bit of construction around there,” said Poole.

