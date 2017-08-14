One of the candidates to lead Alberta’s new right-of-centre party says he would reform health-care funding to focus more on patients, improve wait times and end “divorce by nursing home.”

Brian Jean, the former Wildrose leader who is running for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, released his health-care platform in Calgary.

Jean says simply spending more money isn’t going to fix a system that is failing Alberta families.

He says health-care costs have been rising for years, but outcomes for patients and seniors continue to decline.

His policy includes using more home care and flexible seniors facilities to stop couples being separated in nursing homes.

Jean is proposing incentives for doctors to focus more on prevention to reduce costs.

He is also suggesting a centralized system so patients and all relevant professionals have access to health records.

“Too many families have had to watch loved ones be kicked around a broken system and funding model. The focus needs to be on actually curing people, not just dollars spent,” Jean said in a release Monday.

“There is no fast fix for the health-care system, but reforms need to start soon before the current system becomes financially unsustainable.”

