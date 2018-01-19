 Skip to main content

Wildlife charity Zoocheck urges strong message on Alberta’s ice-cream-eating bear

A Kodiak bear is fed ice cream in a Dairy Queen drive-thru in a screengrab from a video posted to Facebook by the Discovery Wildlife Park.

Facebook-Discovery Wildlife Park/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

An international wildlife protection charity says they hope the Alberta government sends a strong message as it investigates a central Alberta zoo that took one of its bears through a drive-thru for ice cream.

The video by the Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail was posted on social media earlier this week but has since been removed.

The video showed a one-year old captive bear named Berkley leaning out a truck's window and being hand-fed ice cream by the owner of the Innisfail Dairy Queen.

The province launched an investigation into the "disturbing" video after bear experts called it irresponsible and disrespectful.

Zoocheck spokesman Rob Laidlaw says the video was ridiculous.

He says they would like the province to make sure a similar "stunt" never happens again.

