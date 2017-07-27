Calgary police say a woman they’re seeking in connection with a quadruple homicide earlier this month may be in Ontario or Quebec.

Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao, is considered a person of interest in killings police have described as brutal and ruthless.

Police say Liao is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for fraud.

Liao is described as a 24-year-old Asian woman with dark hair and brown eyes who is five-foot-five and 160 pounds.

Glynnis Fox, her older sister Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer were found dead in a burned out car at a northwest Calgary construction site on July 10.

Hanock Afowerk, the burned car’s owner and the man police believe was the intended target, was found dead in a rural area west of Calgary two days later.

Afowerk and Liao knew each other.

Police say the man Liao was spotted with in the Moose Jaw, Sask., area shortly after the homicides has been identified.

Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, who is 25, was arrested in Toronto on unrelated offences last week.

Police have said Liao has ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Regina and Moose Jaw, Sask.

Report Typo/Error