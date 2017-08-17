Barcelona attack: What we know so far

Emergency services warned people to avoid the area around Barcelona’s Placa Catalunya, one of the city’s main squares at the top of the Ramblas, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.
Catalonia’s regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said during a news conference on Thursday: “Unfortunately the number of fatalities will likely rise.”
People flee in Barcelona after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017.
Oriol Duran/AP
Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter showed several bodies strewn along the Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.
How leaders reacted
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his sympathies through Twitter, condemning the terror attack.
President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to say that the United States stood ready to help Spanish authorities after what he called a “terror attack” in Barcelona.
Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona tweeted Thursday calling Barcelona a city of peace, saying that terror will not change who they are.
In a statement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said “this cowardly attack has deliberately targeted those enjoying life and sharing time with family and friends. We will never be cowed by such barbarism.”
Emergency information
For information about the Barcelona attack, citizens can call + 34 93 21 421 24.
An emergency hotline for victims is also available at + 93 214 21 24.
The Canadian government was telling citizens to avoid the Las Ramblas area and to follow instructions from local authorities.
With files from Associated Press and Reuters