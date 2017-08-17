Barcelona attack: What we know so far

Emergency services warned people to avoid the area around Barcelona’s Placa Catalunya, one of the city’s main squares at the top of the Ramblas, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.

Catalonia’s regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said during a news conference on Thursday: “Unfortunately the number of fatalities will likely rise.”

People flee in Barcelona after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017. Oriol Duran/AP

Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter showed several bodies strewn along the Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.

watch Witness describes police presence, people running, after attack 0:50





How leaders reacted

Canada condemns today’s terror attack in Barcelona – our hearts, sympathies & support are with the victims and their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 17, 2017





President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to say that the United States stood ready to help Spanish authorities after what he called a “terror attack” in Barcelona.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona tweeted Thursday calling Barcelona a city of peace, saying that terror will not change who they are.

Thank you for the solidarity we have received from around the world. Barcelona is brave and united. Terror will never change that — Ada Colau (@AdaColau) August 17, 2017

In a statement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said “this cowardly attack has deliberately targeted those enjoying life and sharing time with family and friends. We will never be cowed by such barbarism.”



My thoughts are with the people of #Barcelona. We will never be cowed by such barbarism. https://t.co/NQEjjuyoev — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) August 17, 2017









Emergency information

For information about the Barcelona attack, citizens can call + 34 93 21 421 24.



An emergency hotline for victims is also available at + 93 214 21 24.

The Canadian government was telling citizens to avoid the Las Ramblas area and to follow instructions from local authorities.

Canadians in Spain – For emergency consular assistance, +34 93 270 3614 or sos@international.gc.ca #Barcelona — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) August 17, 2017

With files from Associated Press and Reuters

