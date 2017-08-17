Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Barcelona attack: What we know so far

At least 12 people have been killed and dozens more have been injured after a white van rammed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s busy Las Ramblas tourist district. Here’s what you need to know

Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district.

The latest

  • At least 12 people are dead, and at least 80 people have been hospitalized after a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona, a Catalan official says
  • Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack and have arrested two people in
  • Police also dismissed local media reports that up to two armed men were holed up in bar.
  • Officials have advised people in Barcelona to avoid the area around Placa Catalunya near Las Ramblas
  • Barcelona’s mayor has said the city will hold a minute of silence on Friday at midday


How it unfolded

A van that mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona’s city center has killed at least 13 people and injured more than 50 others, Catalan police and the regional interior ministry said.

A man has been arrested following the incident, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Witnesses said the van deliberately targeted people before stopping.

Emergency services warned people to avoid the area around Barcelona’s Placa Catalunya, one of the city’s main squares at the top of the Ramblas, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.

Catalonia’s regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said during a news conference on Thursday: “Unfortunately the number of fatalities will likely rise.”

People flee in Barcelona after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017.

Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter showed several bodies strewn along the Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.

watch Witness describes police presence, people running, after attack


How leaders reacted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his sympathies through Twitter, condemning the terror attack.


President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to say that the United States stood ready to help Spanish authorities after what he called a “terror attack” in Barcelona.

Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona tweeted Thursday calling Barcelona a city of peace, saying that terror will not change who they are.

In a statement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said “this cowardly attack has deliberately targeted those enjoying life and sharing time with family and friends. We will never be cowed by such barbarism.”



Emergency information

For information about the Barcelona attack, citizens can call + 34 93 21 421 24.


An emergency hotline for victims is also available at + 93 214 21 24.

The Canadian government was telling citizens to avoid the Las Ramblas area and to follow instructions from local authorities.


With files from Associated Press and Reuters

