The BC Liberal government is poised to introduce legislation this week on campaign finance reform, a step toward shedding British Columbia’s “wild west” reputation for no-holds-barred political fundraising that would finally bring it in line with other jurisdictions.

The legislation would ban union and corporate donations, impose donation limits comparable to other Canadian jurisdictions, and ban donations from foreigners or from other political parties outside of British Columbia.

But the legislation is unlikely to pass. Rather, it is a tactical measure introduced as the government prepares to face a vote of confidence it is expected to lose.

Gary Mason: B.C. campaign finance reform will fundamentally change the province’s politics

The Liberals hope to win the support of Green MLAs on a bill to demonstrate that they can offer a stable government, despite having lost their majority in the legislature after the May 9 provincial election.

A final decision on bringing in the bill was still in play over the weekend, but government House leader Mike de Jong said in an interview the plan was triggered by comments from the Greens – who have vowed to vote the Liberals down on a confidence motion – indicating they’d be willing to vote in favour of such a bill.

If the government introduces a campaign finance reform bill, it could delay a vote of confidence which otherwise could happen as early as Thursday. The election left the governing Liberals with 43 seats in the legislature, while the NDP and Greens have agreed to use their combined 44 seats to force the government to fall.

The Liberals’ plans to overhaul campaign finance law were outlined last week in the Throne Speech. After rejecting NDP and Green proposals to reform campaign finance in British Columbia prior to the spring election, the Liberals are now advocating wide-reaching amendments designed to entice the three Green MLAs to vote with the government.

The proposed changes would also apply the new rules to local governments.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, said British Columbia could shift from being a laggard on campaign finance to catch up with other Canadian jurisdictions. But, he said, only Quebec has set limits on individual donations that actually prohibit the influence of big money on politics.

“British Columbia would move up in the standards and limits in most other provinces, but if the donation limit for individuals is more than a couple of hundred dollars, the new system will obscure, not stop, the influence of big money.”

Quebec has capped individual donations to political parties at $100. British Columbia has no limits, while Nova Scotia has the highest limit at $10,000.

He added that campaign finance reform will take place in British Columbia no matter which party forms government, because all three parties have agreed to tighten the rules.

“I expect that if the government falls, the NDP and Greens will match all this – but the key will still be what the individual limit will be,” Mr. Conacher said, noting that none of the parties has stated what the donation limit should be.

Green Lader Andrew Weaver said in an interview he supports the Liberal proposals. “They have got some really good ideas that they want to bring forward, ideas I would eventually like to see turned into legislation.”

But “eventually” doesn’t mean this week. Mr. Weaver has said repeatedly that his caucus rejected a deal to support the Liberals because it concluded the government needs a “time out.” Under the accord the Greens signed with the NDP in May, the Green MLAs will help topple the Liberals and then support an NDP minority government on budget measures and other votes of confidence.

Mr. Weaver said he wants to get on with that transition.

“The Premier has been clear that she wants to test the confidence of the House, and that should be the first priority when the House reconvenes.”

Mr. de Jong said there may be legislation and that would delay debate on the Throne Speech, but it is not his intent to avoid a vote of confidence. The Throne Speech will be debated in the coming days, and Mr. de Jong is expected to provide a fiscal update to demonstrate that the ambitious and costly new agenda can be paid for without deficits or tax hikes.

He said the Liberals were unable to offer these new spending commitments – including welfare rate increases and child-care subsidies – before the May election because they did not believe they were affordable then.

“We became aware after the election the economy was growing at a much stronger rate than we anticipated,” he said. “It’s an ironic position for a government, and maybe one in its last days, to be criticized because the provincial economy is performing way better than you told us.”

Report Typo/Error