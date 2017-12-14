20 Questions with Vancouver's Arts Club Theatre Company incoming director Ashlie Corcoran

For this new feature, Globe BC borrows from Proust (and other media who have popularized his questionnaire), as a way to get to know important people around this province when they're not making headlines.

We begin with Ashlie Corcoran, the incoming artistic director of the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver.

1. What is your greatest fear?

I am terrified of bats. Owning a heritage home in small town Ontario often meant that they would pop in for a visit. Thank goodness for all of my friends over the last couple summers who humanely escorted the critters out my door!

2. What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My handwriting. It's atrocious.

3. What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

4. Which living person do you most admire?

My gramma – who lives in Lynn Valley. She can always see the positive in any situation.

5. When and where were you happiest?

Either in a rehearsal hall or running around a field with my pooch.

6. What is the best present you've ever been given?

When I was leaving the Thousand Islands Playhouse, the artists and staff gave me a retrospective book about every show I directed there. It's a wee little book that will fit into my wee little condo perfectly. They also gave me a diptych of Bruce Horak paintings, depicting the view from the theatre's dock. Both meant the world to me.

7. If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

The ocean.

8. Favourite play?

The Ugly One by Marius Von Mayenburg.

9. What is your favourite theatre venue, anywhere in the world?

The National Theatre in London.

10. If you could be a fictional character for one day, who would it be?

Inigo Montoya.

11. Dog or cat?

100 per cent dog – and Mabel, my Floppy Eared English Springer Spaniel wonder dog to be specific.

12. If you could live anywhere in Vancouver, where would it be?

Olympic Village – my new hood!

13. What is the greatest issue facing Vancouver?

Housing affordability.

14. Bike, walk or drive?

Bike if I am poochless; walk if she's around.

15. What is the best book you've read this year?

The Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante.

16. Least favourite holiday?

Groundhog Day. My birthday is the real first day of spring – March 21!

17. An object you still own from your childhood?

Miss Mugs, my Wrinkles dog.

18. What was your first paying job?

I delivered flyers and worked as a babysitter. Then, I got a job in a flower shop.

19. If you had $1-million to give to a charity, what cause would you select?

The Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.

20. What life lesson have you learned this year?

How important integrity and ethics are to my professional and personal self.