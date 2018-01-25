20 questions with Norman Armour, executive director of Vancouver's PuSh Festival

For this feature, Globe B.C. borrows from Marcel Proust (and other media who have popularized the French author's questionnaire), as a way to get to know notable people around the province. Here is Norman Armour, the artistic and executive director of Vancouver's PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, which opened last week and runs through to Feb. 4.

If you could live anywhere in British Columbia, where would it be?

Christina Lake.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Buenos Aires, Argentina.

What is your favourite place, anywhere in the world, to experience theatre?

Krakow, Poland.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Big-band musical arranging.

Bike, walk or drive?

Used be a drive guy. Got rid of my car a few years back. Best decision ever. Now a walker. Transit. Car shares. Taxi.

Dog or cat?

Dog. My family had lots of them. I was in my 40s when I finally cottoned on to fact that Simba, our Rhodesian ridgeback, who one day bit the postman, had not gone to live happily on a farm in the country.

An object you still own from your childhood?

My high school football jersey – #33.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Shirts. Shirts. Shirts. I will put my self in ruins for a good shirt. Watching Wim Wenders's Notebook on Cities and Clothes is a religious experience.

What's your guiltiest pleasure?

Raptors games, with a good local IPA, spicy chicken wings and blue cheese dip.

What is your greatest fear?

Being interviewed by Jiminy Glick. Oh … and that little ol' thing called "failure."

What living person do you most admire?

My mother. Sascha – Sarah Jane Orford Mavor Armour. She passed away recently, but lives with me each and every day. All that is good in me, I owe to her.

What was your first paying job?

House painting.

What is the best present you've ever been given?

Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo's Factory. When I was 12. From my mom.

Least favourite holiday?

New Year's Eve.

If you could be a fictional character for one day, who would it be?

Philip Marlowe.

What is the greatest issue facing Vancouver?

Development. For who? To what end? At what cost?

What's the next book you plan to read?

The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion.

What's the next movie you plan to see?

Molly's Game.

If you had $1-million to give to a charity, what cause would you select?

The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival Society.

What life lesson have you learned in the past year?

Hmmm. Hasn't been a good year for that particular aspect of the human condition.