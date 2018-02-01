 Skip to main content

Accused in deaths of Oak Bay, B.C., sisters entitled to fair trial, lawyer says

Flowers rest near the home where the bodies of sisters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, were found by police in the community of Oak Bay in Victoria, B.C.

CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters on Christmas Day in Oak Bay, B.C., says the accused is entitled to a fair trial.

Andrew Berry, wearing a dark T-shirt, did not speak today during a brief appearance in court via a video link.

Outside court, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough said there is a presumption of innocence in the justice system that is important to Canadian democracy.

He says the presumption of innocence is especially important in cases like his client's where he suggested there has been a rush to judgment.

McCullough says police statements about public safety made shortly after the discovery of the bodies of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry were not fair.

More than 1,000 mourners attended a funeral service for the sisters last month at Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral.

Berry's next court date is Feb. 22.

More than 1,000 mourners attended a funeral in Victoria on Friday for Chloe and Aubrey Berry The Canadian Press
