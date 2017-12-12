B.C. announces Indigenous cancer strategy built on culturally safe care

British Columbia has launched a strategy to prevent, screen and diagnose cancer among Indigenous people aimed at increasing survival rates.
Annette Morgan, president of the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, says systemic racism prevents Indigenous cancer patients from seeking care, which delays diagnosis.
She says a strategy that includes her organization and two others providing First Nations' perspectives will enable Indigenous people to feel safe and lead to more equitable access to care.
A recent study by the BC Cancer Agency suggested Indigenous people in the province have an overall lower rate of most cancers but are more likely to die from the disease.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says developing partnerships between Indigenous communities and the health-care system will be key to prevention and ongoing care.
British Columbia is the second jurisdiction in the country to provide an Indigenous cancer strategy after Ontario, and the programs are in keeping with recommendations by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨