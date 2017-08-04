Officials in British Columbia have further tightened restrictions in three highly combustible regions of the province in an effort to prevent more wildfire trouble this long weekend.

Off-road vehicles have been banned starting Friday on Crown land in the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres and all on-highway vehicles have been directed to stay on the defined road surfaces.

It’s another attempt to prevent a spark, or hot tailpipe, from igniting extremely dry fuel in the forests and grasslands.

“It’s crucial that we do everything we can to prevent human-caused wildfires,” said Forests Minister Doug Donaldson, in a news release. “Temporarily removing off-road vehicles from the backcountry is another component of our wildfire prevention strategy.”

Campfires bans have been in place for weeks, although police have fined some people for breaking the rules.

The new restrictions come as the provincial government extended the state of emergency declared in response to the fires.

It’s the second time Premier John Horgan’s government has rolled over the declaration and this extension will run until Aug. 18.

The measure ensures the delivery of federal, provincial and local resources is co-ordinated and public safety is maintained.

It also means more than the 7,000 people displaced due to evacuation orders will continue to receive $600 per household in funding for every 14 days they’re out of their homes.

The state of emergency was first issued on July 7.

The province says there are 122 wildfires burning with 25 evacuation orders and 42 evacuation alerts, telling people they have to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Metro Vancouver regional district also issued a warning Friday to its residents that an extreme fire danger rating has been put in place for all parks in the region.

All but two of the district’s parks will remain open.

“We encourage residents to head out and have a fun B.C. Day long weekend but to be mindful of the effects this heat is having on our region,” said Greg Moore, chairman of the regional district in a news release. “We now have an extreme risk of fires, and an ongoing air quality advisory in place, so please be vigilant and take the necessary steps to stay safe.”

The smoke from the fires means another day of poor air quality in most of the southern half of B.C.

Environment Canada has issued air quality advisories from Crowsnest Pass, Alta., to the east coast of Vancouver Island and from Prince George south to the Canada-U.S. border.

The agency says smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change, but strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided.

Exposure is especially a concern for infants, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, the advisory warns.

