British Columbia’s New Democrats say they’re prepared to put forward a caucus member to serve as Speaker – a role that has taken on a new prominence in the minority legislature, where the position will be frequently called upon to break ties on confidence votes and legislation.

Both the New Democrats and Greens are denying an assertion from a former consultant to the Green Party that the Speaker will be given a more partisan role. Green Leader Andrew Weaver rejected the idea as “nonsense.”

The NDP and Greens are preparing to vote down Premier Christy Clark’s government as early as this month, after a provincial election that left the BC Liberals one seat short of a majority. The Greens agreed last week to support a minority NDP government.

However, the issue of a Speaker has emerged as a potential roadblock, since one must be appointed before anything can happen in the legislature. The Liberals have already said none of their members plans to volunteer, and losing an NDP or Green to the position would leave both sides essentially tied with 43 seats.

In addition, the selection of a deputy speaker could leave the NDP and Greens commanding a minority of seats in some situations. The New Democrats are considering changing the standing rules of the legislature to deal with that problem.

Mike Farnworth, who has previously served as NDP house leader, acknowledged the job of Speaker would likely fall to a New Democrat.

“Normally, it is the governing party that has to put forward a Speaker,” Mr. Farnworth said.

The Speaker’s chair has been held by Liberal Linda Reid since 2013. While the Liberals have said their caucus members would not volunteer to be Speaker under an NDP government, it’s unclear whether Ms. Reid intends to remain in the job until a confidence vote inevitably brings down the current government. The Liberal Party declined to clear up that issue on Monday.

The Speaker, who receives a substantial increase in pay, oversees decorum during debates and shepherds the passage of bills. It’s traditionally a non-partisan role and the Speaker does not sit in caucus.

Adding to the uncertainty are assertions from Norman Spector, a former deputy minister to ex-premier Bill Bennett and former chief of staff to ex-prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Mr. Spector claimed on Twitter that there was a plan in place to change the role.

“The NDP plan would still be to turn its Speaker into a partisan member,” Mr. Spector said on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Speakers are currently considered referees of the legislature who only vote in the case of a tie.

Mr. Farnworth, who acknowledged he was not in the room as the parties negotiated the governance agreement, said there were no plans to change the Speaker.

He noted there is nothing to that effect in the 10-page document that lays out his party’s agreement with the Greens.

Mr. Weaver of the Greens was more blunt.

“That’s nonsense,” Mr. Weaver said in an interview. “The Speaker has got a long traditional role.

“It’s not a partisan position. … Nothing is changing.”

Mr. Weaver questioned where Mr. Spector got his information, saying he “has nothing to do with the BC Green Party.”

Mr. Weaver has said the job will not be filled by a Green member.

There’s also the issue of a deputy speaker.

When proposed legislation goes through one of its later stages of review, it is overseen by a deputy speaker, assistant deputy speaker or other chair who votes in the event of a tie.

An NDP or Green in that position would give the Liberals a possible 43-42 majority, allowing them to amend bills as they wished.

However, Mr. Farnworth said the party is considering changing the standing orders that govern the business of the legislature.

It could be a temporary order that only applies to a single session of the legislature or a permanent change.

He said it would be “presumptuous” to speculate on what those changes might be.

