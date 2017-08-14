B.C. Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston has apologized on social media to a former provincial Liberal leader he falsely accused of completing little work as the province’s liquefied natural gas advocate, but Gordon Wilson’s lawyer says his client is still proceeding with a lawsuit over the issue.

Robert Hainsworth said on Monday that Mr. Ralston’s apology is insufficient given the slight against his client.

“It is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough,” Mr. Hainsworth said in an interview.

In a brief interview on Monday, Mr. Wilson said he was leaving it to his lawyer to comment on the matter.

The Powell River lawyer said he is preparing a defamation suit on behalf of his client, who was fired by the new provincial government this month after Mr. Ralston and Premier John Horgan said Mr. Wilson did not produce any reports related to four years of work in his post.

But documents posted to a government website – as a result of an Access to Information request made by the NDP when it was in opposition – include papers written by Mr. Wilson after he was appointed to his post by former premier Christy Clark.

Mr. Wilson was paid $550,000 for his work.

Mr. Horgan apologized, and Mr. Ralston issued a written apology, dated Aug. 10, that was posted on social media and reissued Monday by his office.

It reads: “I recently made a statement concerning Gordon Wilson, the former Advocate for the LNG Buy BC Program, that, ‘We were unable to locate any written reports by him setting out what he had done to earn that money.’

“As I have stated publicly previously, that statement was inaccurate, and based on incorrect information provided to me. In fact, Mr. Wilson did provide reports setting out what he had done to earn the money that he was paid. I regret making the statement, I retract that statement in its entirety, and apologize to Mr. Wilson for my error in making that inaccurate statement.”

Although the new NDP government has been clearing out high-profile BC Liberal appointees, it pointedly commented solely on Mr. Wilson’s performance.

Brad Bennett learned he was out as the chair of the BC Hydro board from a text someone sent him flagging a media release.

Last month, a government spokesperson said 133 people had been fired at a cost of $11.3-million in severance.

Under the terms of his employment, Mr. Wilson did not receive any severance.

Mr. Hainsworth said he knew Mr. Ralston’s apology was coming, a result of ongoing negotiations, but the talks are not being fruitful.

“Mixed responses have been returned from some of the parties, and we’re waiting on responses from others,” he said.

“Some are happy to provide apologies like Mr. Ralston. Others are slower to get going. I haven’t heard an official response yet,” Mr. Hainsworth said.

He said he was referring to Mr. Horgan and Rachel Blaney, an NDP MP for North Island-Powell River with whom Mr. Wilson has taken issue over her reposting of comments to her Facebook page.

Ms. Blaney’s office did not respond to voice mails and an e-mail seeking comment. Mr. Hainsworth said Ms. Blaney’s lawyer has been in touch.

Mr. Wilson previously said his lawyer was seeking a complete documentation of the review that led Mr. Ralston to the conclusion that no work had been done.

However, Mr. Hainsworth said he had not received any such material.

