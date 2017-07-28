Christy Clark is resigning as leader of the BC Liberal Party, following months of political drama that saw her party reduced to a minority and then suffer defeat in the legislature to the NDP.

Ms. Clark said in a statement she has informed her caucus colleagues of her decision to leave effective Aug. 4. She is also resigning her seat in the legislature.

Ms. Clark served as B.C. premier for six years, taking over for former premier Gordon Campbell. She had previously served as deputy premier and cabinet minister under Mr. Campbell, before spending several years away from politics as a radio talk show host.

“Serving as Premier and serving the people of British Columbia for the past six-and-a-half years has been an incredible honour and privilege,” Ms. Clark said in a statement.

Ms. Clark became premier in 2011 and led the Liberals to a surprise victory two years later they were widely expected to lose. She was less successful in this year’s election, in May, when her party lost its majority in the legislature.

As defeat in the legislature became a near certainty, Ms. Clark tabled a Throne Speech that offered a wholesale remake of the party’s election campaign, reversing course on several major policy planks and adopting a list of ideas from the New Democrats and Greens.

The New Democrats under John Horgan teamed up with the third-place Greens to defeat the Liberals on that Throne Speech. The Lieutenant-Governor then asked Mr. Horgan to form government; he was sworn in earlier this month.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver issued a statement that said thanked Ms. Clark for her service to the province. He said a highlight of his time in the legislature was working with Ms. Clark on legislation related to sexual assault policies at B.C. post-secondary institutions.

“She has been a fierce advocate for British Columbia, here at home and around the world,” said the statement.

Ms. Clark’s decision to also resign her seat changes the dynamic in the legislature and provides the NDP minority government with an extra cushion, at least until a byelection to replace her. The NDP and Greens have a combined total of 44 seats – a slim majority of one. Ms. Clark’s departure puts the NDP-Green alliance up by an extra seat.

Ms. Clark’s spokesperson said she will not be available for comment until next week.

Stockwell Day, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister who has been active in campaigning for the provincial Liberals, said he was surprised to hear about Ms. Clark’s resignation.

BC Liberals are a coalition of federal Conservatives and federal Liberals united in opposition to the provincial NDP.

Mr. Day said he thought Ms. Clark could have led a Liberal resurgence.

“She has obviously done a different calculus,” said Mr. Day, suggesting Ms, Clark likely concluded it would be best for the party to go now so someone else could take on the job. He said he had not spoken to Ms. Clark recently.

Mr. Day said the Liberals will need a full and open race, but also to be mindful of being ready for an election if the governing agreement between the BC NDP and the BC Greens breaks apart.

“They need to get on it with (a leadership race), but not undue haste,” said Mr. Day.

Although he said there are a number of possible successors for Ms. Clark in BC Liberal ranks, Mr. Day said he would not, himself, be interested in the job.

“I appreciate your question. It would involve a very expensive divorce lawyer,” he quipped.

