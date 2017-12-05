B.C. money-laundering rules will require casinos to track money used by high rollers

Big-money gamblers will have to declare the source of their funds at British Columbia's casinos if they want to bring in $10,000 or more at a time under new rules announced Tuesday.

Attorney-General David Eby said the new transparency measures are part of his government's "urgent" effort to crack down on money laundering.

The changes also include the visible presence of government regulators at high-volume casinos in the Lower Mainland to help track suspicious and illegal funds funnelled through government-regulated gambling facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

The two initiatives follow the preliminary recommendations of an independent review of anti-money-laundering policies and practices by an outside expert, Peter German.

Mr. German, a former deputy commissioner of both the RCMP and Correctional Service Canada, was appointed in September to look into criminal and suspicious activity in B.C. casinos. His final report is due next March.

Under the new rules, casinos will be responsible for completing a "source of funds declaration" for cash deposits or bearer bonds of $10,000 or more. The declaration will include the customer's identification and state the source of their funds, including the financial institution and account from which the cash or bond was sourced. After two consecutive transactions, cash will only be accepted from the customer once it has been determined that it is not of a suspicious or illegal nature.

Mr. Eby is confronting allegations of serious, large-scale, international laundering of the proceeds of crime in B.C. casinos.

As part of Mr. Eby's overhaul of the gambling sector, he has given the provincial gambling regulator new powers to impose fines directly and to even strip operating licences from casinos for the first time.

Mr. Eby said in an interview on Monday that his government has established new service agreements for casinos giving the B.C. Lottery Corp. (BCLC) more authority to ensure compliance and security, including progressive disciplinary measures.

Mr. Eby, who was appointed to the portfolio in July after the minority NDP government tipped the Liberals out of office, said the former government allowed the province to develop an international reputation for being soft on crime – even to the point that the type of money laundering taking place in B.C. casinos has earned a distinct brand known as "the Vancouver model."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He described the Vancouver model as a tool of a complex network of criminal alliances. It allegedly involves Chinese underground banks at the heart of Chinese criminal activity; money laundered from Vancouver into China and other locations; North American illegal drug networks supplied by Chinese and Latin American gangs; and the facilitation of capital flight from China.

"The challenge to date has been a lack of political will to deal with this issue in any kind of significant way," Mr. Eby said.

Casinos in B.C. must have agreements with BCLC to operate. Under the new agreements with gambling operators, casinos will obtain their 5-per-cent commission, based on revenue after prizes are paid out, so long as their commitments to maintain the integrity of their systems is met.

If BCLC finds them "substantially out of compliance," regulators can suspend commission payments – or suspend the operator's licence. No casino in B.C. has had their agreements suspended to date.

"As we transition to a higher level of enforcement, we do need tools that are immediately responsive and that speak the language of service providers, and one of the ways they speak is around these commissions," Mr. Eby said. "So tying penalties to the commissions is a way to get their attention if there is a problem."

He said penalties are "very rare" under the existing system, because police have to be involved and a charge-approval process can take time.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Eby acknowledged that the crackdown he is planning will likely result in reducing the $1.3-billion in annual revenue the province collects from gambling.

"I understand that if we take the steps we have to take on this issue, there will be an impact on gambling revenue – I don't see any way around it, because the people who are alleged to be involved in money laundering are also significant gamblers," he said.

"But it's a mistake to think that money that could be coming from, for example, the sale of addictive illicit drugs and laundering through the casinos doesn't have some cost somewhere else in our system. You may be making money on the gambling side but you are losing on the health side."