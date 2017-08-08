British Columbia Premier John Horgan has apologized to a former provincial Liberal leader for falsely claiming he completed little written work, which was provided as justification for firing him from his position as the province’s liquefied natural gas advocate.

The NDP government fired Gordon Wilson, who was appointed by former premier Christy Clark to promote the province’s LNG industry. Mr. Horgan and Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston claimed Mr. Wilson did not produced any reports related to his work and they said it was unclear what he actually did.

But the Province newspaper has since uncovered varied items that Mr. Wilson wrote during his four-year assignment, for which he was paid a total $550,000.

“I offer an apology to Mr. Wilson,” Mr. Horgan said Tuesday, adding that he hoped everyone could move on from the issue.

Last week, Mr. Ralston publicly claimed the new NDP government found no signs of written work by Mr. Wilson. Mr. Ralston said there was one high-level summary document in Mr. Wilson’s file, but it was not written by him.

Mr. Horgan, who addressed the issue Tuesday in Victoria at an unrelated news conference, also said he had full confidence in Mr. Ralston, a member of the legislature since 2005.

Last week, Mr. Wilson was dismissive of the NDP criticism.

He said he wasn’t hired to write reports, but rather to work to help the industry, which Ms. Clark had touted for its potential to create thousands of jobs and provide billions of dollars in revenue. Ms. Clark appointed Mr. Wilson to his post in 2013 after he endorsed her in the provincial election campaign that spring.

“To suggest that [writing reports] is some measure of my work is like complaining that your plumber didn’t put in enough light fixtures,” Mr. Wilson said.

He said he did contribute briefing notes and assisted in reports done by others in government.

He worked, he said, on engagement with First Nations, worked with industry and did other things to encourage LNG prospects in British Columbia.

Mr. Wilson’s firing comes as the NDP government has been dismissing scores of political appointees associated with the BC Liberals, who governed for 16 years until last month when they were replaced by the NDP. The New Democrats took power with support from the BC Greens.

Under the terms of his contract, Mr. Wilson will not be eligible for severance, the Jobs Ministry said.

Report Typo/Error