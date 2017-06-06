B.C. Premier Christy Clark is warning NDP Leader John Horgan that his request to delay aspects of the Site C dam construction could cost $600-million, and she’s challenging him to weigh in on what she describes as time-sensitive decisions that must be made in the coming weeks.

Mr. Horgan, who has reached an agreement with the Green Party to take down Ms. Clark’s government in a confidence vote, wrote to the CEO of BC Hydro earlier this week demanding that the Crown corporation delay evictions of two homes near the dam site to postpone other decisions in the meantime. The NDP and Greens plan to subject the project to a new review.

Ms. Clark responded with a letter to Mr. Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver, warning of dire consequences if construction is delayed even for a short time. She said work on a massive earth fill dam will proceed past the point of being stopped before a new review can be finished.

“As you know, with a project of this size and scale, keeping to a tight schedule is critical to delivering a completed project on time and on budget,” Ms. Clark writes.

“As such, I wish to inform you that the requests contained in your letter are not without consequences to the construction scehdeule and ultimately have financial ramifications to taxpayers.”

The correspondence comes at a time of political uncertainty in the province. The NDP and the Greens are planning to defeat the Liberals on a confidence vote as soon as possible given the results of the May. 9 election, which created British Columbia’s first minority legislature in six decades. The Liberals have 43 seats, but the NDP’s 41 seats and Greens’ three give them enough power to topple the Liberals, who have governed the province for 16 years.

Ms. Clark asked both party leaders to indicate whether they want to stop the evictions and whether the government should issue a “tools down” request to B.C. Hydro on other Site C decisions. She has requested their response by the end of the week.

Ms. Clark said the relocation of two homes is necessary as part of road and bridge construction that will allow river diversion in September of 2019, and that missing that target could lead to a one-year delay in the project at a cost of $600-million. She said a decision to proceed must be made no later than June 15, 2017, if the project is to remain on schedule.

In her letter to Mr. Weaver, Ms. Clark said she wanted to inform the Green leader of the consequences of Mr. Horgan’s proposal, “which I assume that you are in support of.”

Both the NDP and the Greens have expressed reservations about Site C. The NDP wants to refer the project to the B.C. Utilities Commission before making a decision on its future. The Greens would like to, more immediately, scrap the project, which will lead to the flooding of about 5,500 hectares of land in the Peace Region, affecting property owners.

A joint agreement on governing signed by the NDP and the Greens commits to referring Site C to the utilities commission on “the question of economic viability and consequences to British Columbians in the context of the current supply and demand conditions prevailing in the B.C. market.”

Questions have been raised about whether British Columbia needs the power Site C will generate. In 2014, a federal-provincial joint review panel concluded the province will need more power, and Site C appears a solution that balances the most economic option with the smallest output of greenhouse-gas emissions. However, the panel did not measure the true cost of the project or whether B.C. will need the power it will produce.

In his letter last week to B.C. Hydro’s president, Mr. Horgan asked that eviction notices in the project be set aside until the fate of Site C is clear.

He also urged Hydro not to sign the next major contract – due this year – “until a new government has gained the confidence of the legislature to govern and decide future policy regarding the Site C project.”

