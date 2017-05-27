A prosecutor says a man accused of bringing hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada illegally in a dilapidated cargo ship nearly seven years ago has been found guilty.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury handed down a verdict on Saturday in the case of Kunarobinson Christhurajah.

It was a retrial for the Sri Lankan national over his involvement in the voyage of the MV Sun Sea that travelled from Thailand to British Columbia’s coast in 2010.

The vessel, which was considered unseaworthy in the open ocean, crossed the Pacific without a formal crew, carrying 492 Sri Lankan Tamils who intended to claim refugee status.

A previous trial which ended in January acquitted three other men who had been accused human smuggling in the case, but the jury at the time was left undecided on Christhurajah.

Crown counsel Charles Hough says the jury determined Christhurajah was guilty of human smuggling 10 or more persons.

Justice Catherine Wedge did not schedule a sentencing hearing, and Hough says Christhurajah remains free on bail.

Report Typo/Error