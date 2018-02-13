B.C. Throne Speech promises action on housing speculation, money for childcare

The British Columbia New Democrats' commitment to making life more affordable will target real estate speculators and tax cheats, while pledging the largest investment in affordable housing and childcare subsidies for tens of thousands of B.C. families, the government says in its Throne Speech.

But the speech, read on Tuesday by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon, omits two specific promises made by the NDP in the provincial election last year: a yearly rebate for renters and $10-per-day daycare.

"Safe, decent housing is a right that is under threat by speculators, domestic and foreign, who seek windfall profits at the expense of people who work, live and pay taxes in B.C.," Ms. Guichon read in the speech that outlines the government's agenda for the coming year.

She said the government will introduce legislation this spring to crack down on tax fraud, tax evasion and money laundering in B.C.'s real estate market. The speech hints at, but does not explicitly promise, a real estate speculation tax. "Your government believes that people seeking to profit from B.C.'s real estate must also contribute to housing solutions."

The NDP campaigned in the last election on a promise to make life more affordable for British Columbians — a key issue that helped the New Democrats to pick up enough seats in the Vancouver region to topple the Liberal government of the past 16 years. But the minority government requires the ongoing support of the third-place Green Party, which has argued against universal subsidies for renters and child care. The Greens want a greater emphasis on helping those families in need.

The Throne Speech promises stronger protections for renters, and does not rule out a rebate but leaves that question open. "Government will consider future measures to make renting more affordable," it says.

On childcare, the NDP government says its work has just begun.

"Past governments have not helped parents find the child care they need to move their lives forward," the speech says. "While the journey ahead will take time, B.C. is now firmly heading down the path of affordable, quality child care for all."

The changes begin with a new funding agreement with Ottawa that the province says will help to pay for more licensed daycare spaces. B.C. also will provide more training opportunities for early childhood educators.

And some families will receive financial relief on childcare costs: "Starting this year, making a difference in the cost of child care for tens of thousands of families with the largest investment in child care in B.C. history."

B.C. says its aim is to bring the province's unlicensed daycare operators under regulation.

"With this investment comes a pledge to work side by side with providers, advocates, communities and parents, with a single purpose in mind – to propel the conversion of unlicensed spaces to licensed, regulated child care, so that more parents can benefit from the savings government is providing."

During the transition period, the government says it will bring in legislation to provide more disclosure around problem operators, "to give parents vital information about unlawful or problem providers of unlicensed child care."