B.C. to proceed with Site C hydroelectric dam

Construction of the most expensive public infrastructure project in British Columbia's history, the Site C dam, will continue under the minority NDP government.

Premier John Horgan, who earlier denounced the project as a "boondoggle" that will leave British Columbians owing billions for power that may not be needed, confirmed on Monday that the dam, already $2-billion into construction, is past the point of no return. He argued poor decisions by the previous BC Liberal government forced his hand.

"I know many of us wish that circumstances were different, but I and my colleagues have to accept the situation as we find it, not as we wish it would be," Mr. Horgan told reporters in Victoria. "Although Site C is not the project we would have favoured, and it's not the project we would have started, it must be completed to meet the objectives our government has set."

Story continues below advertisement

Opinion: BC NDP's decision on Site C is mainly a matter of politics

Opinion: The way forward for Indigenous land rights

Read more: Site C might be past the point of no return

The government said it had revised the budget for the project to $10.7-billion, up from $8.8-billion, and said the top deciding factors were the impact that cancelling the dam would have had on the province's finances and electricity rates.

The New Democrats came to power on a promise to review the project and also faced pressure from the BC Greens, who are supporting the NDP in the minority legislature and wanted the dam killed. Two First Nations opposed construction and promised on Monday to challenge the government's decision in court.

Supporters of the project, including the BC Liberals, had argued the dam would provide needed power for generations and that cancelling construction would throw 2,500 people out of work.

With 1,100 megawatts of capacity, the Site C dam will provide enough energy to power the equivalent of about 450,000 homes a year. But it will flood 55 square kilometres of river valley and will have negative impacts on wildlife, agricultural land and First Nations' communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Opponents of the dam, including groups that had otherwise supported the New Democrats, quickly condemned Mr. Horgan's announcement.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver called the decision "fiscally reckless."

"Today, Site C is no longer simply a BC Liberal boondoggle – it has now become the BC NDP's project," Mr. Weaver said in a statement.

The Greens, however, have already said that the Site C decision would not affect the party's power-sharing agreement with the NDP, in which the Greens agreed to vote with the government on matters of confidence for the next four years.

Sierra Club BC described the decision as a "betrayal," while the David Suzuki Foundation said the dam will be more harmful to the environment than alternative power sources.

The West Moberly First Nations and Prophet River First Nation announced plans to seek a court injunction to block construction, alleging the project infringes on their treaty rights.

Story continues below advertisement

"The court can actually save British Columbia billions of dollars and protect our constitutional rights at the same time," said Chief Roland Willson of the West Moberly First Nations.

Six other First Nations have signed benefits agreements with BC Hydro, the Crown-owned energy utility. BC Hydro started buying property to clear the way for Site C in 1977, while Site B – the Peace Canyon dam – was still under construction. Site C was always presented by the government and Hydro as a requirement for British Columbia's growing energy needs, and sometimes as a potential source of power for export. But the project was spiked twice by independent regulator reviews.

Three years ago this month, then-premier Christy Clark stood in the B.C. legislature's grand library rotunda to announce her government had approved the construction of the Site C dam – without an independent review by the province's utilities regulator.

At that time, the estimated cost of Site C was pegged at $8.8-billion, a price that Ms. Clark insisted reflected the full cost of the dam.

The NDP, after forming governmetn in July, sent the project to the B.C. Utilities Commission for an expedited review, which concluded the project is already behind schedule and over budget. The commission estimated that the dam would cost at least $10-billion and that BC Hydro had overestimated the need for new energy.

Economists warned that cancelling the Site C dam would have driven up the province's debt as it is measured against the size of the economy; the debt-to-GDP ratio would have increased by roughly 1.3 per cent.

Helmut Pastrick, chief economist for Central 1 Credit Union, said however that the province's taxpayer-supported debt-to-GDP would still be relatively low compared with other provinces and would not have likely triggered a credit downgrade for the province. Still, he added: "No doubt it would be a topic of concern for them."

While B.C. continues to go all-in on major hydro dams for its main source of electricity, Ontario and Quebec have faced their energy futures differently.

Ontario's energy portfolio is mixed, with nuclear providing half the province's energy needs. Hydro, natural gas and renewables make up the balance.

But Ontario is wrestling with rising electricity costs, and its new energy plan, unveiled in October, will further diversify the province's energy mix but will only secure new power when it's needed. The plan also allows more people to produce their own green energy to power their homes.

Quebec has a similar energy portfolio to British Columbia – mostly relying on hydro-electric power from dams. But that province is rethinking the future of big hydro dams. Almost 99 per cent of Quebec's electricity comes from hydroelectricity. But Premier Philippe Couillard recently said the era of construction of large hydroelectric dams is over, and that the cost of renewables such as solar power is a "great revolution to which we in Quebec are going to participate."