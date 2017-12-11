B.C. to proceed with Site C hydroelectric dam

Construction of British Columbia's most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history, the Site C dam, will continue under the minority NDP government.

Premier John Horgan, who earlier denounced the project as a "boondoggle" that will leave British Columbians owing billions for power that may not be needed, confirmed on Monday that the project, already $2-billion into construction, is past the point of no return.

"Megaproject mismanagement by the old government has left B.C. in a terrible situation," said Mr. Horgan in news release. "But we cannot punish British Columbians for those mistakes, and we can't change the past. We can only make the best decision for the future."

The government said it had revised the budget for the project to $10.7-billion, up from $8.8-billion, and said the top deciding factors were the impact that cancelling the dam would have had on the province's finances and electricity rates.

The New Democrats came to power on a promise to review the project and also faced pressure from the BC Greens, who are supporting the NDP in the minority legislature and wanted the dam killed. Supporters of the project warned that cancelling construction would throw 2,500 people out of work.

With 1,100 megawatts of capacity, the Site C dam will provide enough energy to power the equivalent of about 450,000 homes a year. But it will flood 55 square kilometres of river valley and will have negative impacts on wildlife, agricultural land and First Nations' communities.

The publicly owned utility, BC Hydro, started buying property to clear the way for Site C in 1977, while Site B — the Peace Canyon dam — was still under construction. The third dam was always presented as a requirement for British Columbia's growing energy needs, and sometimes as a potential source of power for export. But the project was spiked twice by independent reviews.

Three years ago this month, then-premier Christy Clark stood in the B.C. legislature's grand library rotunda to announce her government had approved the construction of the Site C dam — without an independent review by the province's utilities regulator.

At that time, the estimated cost of Site C was pegged at $8.8-billion, a pricetag that Ms. Clark insisted reflected the full cost of the dam.

The NDP, after forming governmetn in July, sent the project to the B.C. Utilities Commission for an expedited review, which concluded the project is already behind schedule and over budget. The commission estimated that the dam would cost at least $10-billion and that BC Hydro had overestimated the need for new energy.

Economists warned that cancelling the Site C dam would have driven up the province's debt as it is measured against the size of the economy; the debt-to-GDP ratio would have increased by roughly 1.3 per cent.

Helmut Pastrick, chief economist for Central 1 Credit Union, said however that the province's taxpayer-supported debt-to-GDP would still be relatively low compared with other provinces and would not have likely triggered a credit downgrade for the province. Still, he added: "No doubt it would be a topic of concern for them."

While B.C. continues to go all-in on major hydro dams for its main source of electricity, Ontario and Quebec have faced their energy futures differently.

Ontario's energy portfolio is mixed, with nuclear providing half the province's energy needs. Hydro, natural gas and renewables make up the balance.

But Ontario is wrestling with rising electricity costs, and its new energy plan, unveiled in October, will further diversify the province's energy mix but will only secure new power when it's needed. The plan also allows more people to produce their own green energy to power their homes.

In Quebec, which has a similar energy portfolio to British Columbia – mostly relying on hydro-electric power from dams – has cast doubt on any new big hydro dams. Almost 99 per cent of Quebec's electricity comes from hydroelectricity. But Premier Philippe Couillard recently said the era of construction of large hydroelectric dams is over, and that the cost of renewables such as solar power is a "great revolution to which we in Quebec are going to participate."