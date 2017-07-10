B.C. wildfires: The damage so far, and how you can help

The basics

Crews across British Columbia are battling scores of fires across the province Monday.

There are 231 fires burning, 10 of which are dangerously close to communities, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

More than 10,000 people have been forced from their homes, Goodale said.

Provincial officials expect more gusty winds and hot, dry conditions to fan the flames even more.

By the weekend, more than 1,000 firefighters were either deployed or on days of rest. At least 200 contractors backed them up. An additional 300 firefighters recruited from other parts of Canada are expected to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

The Red Cross is collecting donations here to help families displaced by the fires. To make a $10 donation by phone, text “FIRES” to 45678.

British Columbians are getting donations and advice from the residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., which suffered its own devastating fire just over a year ago.





Emergency information

For the latest information on current wildfires, road closings and air quality advisories, visit B.C. Wildfire Service and Emergency Info B.C., whose latest Twitter updates are included in the stream below. Follow the hashtag #BCWildfire for more information.

Where are the fires?

The four biggest fires ranged in size from about 20 to 44 square kilometres and drove thousands from their homes in the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 105 Mile House, 108 Mile House, 150 Mile House and the Alexis Creek area.

The relief effort

B.C.: Outgoing Premier Christy Clark announced a $100-million fund to help communities and residents rebuild. The transition team for premier-designate John Horgan’s incoming government has been briefed on the establishment of the fund. Mr. Horgan said the outgoing government has been very co-operative and that he would honour the $100-million commitment, adding that the province would likely provide even more support as the cost of the disaster grows.

Ottawa: Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Ottawa has agreed to federal assistance. The Canadian Armed Forces are helping residents affected by evacuations and airlift emergency workers and equipment.

(Return to top)





July 8, 2017: Smoke obscures the sun as a helicopter carrying a bucket battles the Gustafsen wildfire near 100 Mile House, B.C. DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

July 9, 2017: A burnt tree is seen in the foreground above the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats, near Ashcroft, B.C. DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS





Why is this happening?

A two- to three-week stretch of hot, dry weather left the province vulnerable to fire by Friday, when “a fairly significant weather system” brought heavy wind, Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.’s chief fire information officer, said Sunday.

Lori Daniels, an associate professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia, told The Canadian Press that several factors have left B.C. more fire-prone than in the past:

B.C. is too good at fighting fires: Firefighting efforts over the past 60 to 100 years have allowed for denser forests with a lot of dead material on the ground, Prof. Daniels says. Now, when the province has hot, dry weather and lightning strikes or there is a human ignition, the fires are much more severe and fast-moving.

Dry seasons are starting earlier: Prof. Daniels said in the past, the fire season began around the third week of July with the majority of fires starting in August. But over the past decade, B.C. has seen several years where hot and dry weather has begun earlier in July. It’s hard to tell with certainty whether climate change is the culprit, but the current patterns are consistent with climate-change predictions for fire activity made 20 years ago, Prof. Daniels says:

We are on the path that was projected related to climate change. And as we look to the future, the kinds of fire weather conditions we have now that we consider extreme, when we project forward based on climate change predictions, they become more like our average conditions. This is very disconcerting and it is a serious concern for us.

Mountain pine beetles: Prof. Daniels said the mountain pine beetle also made B.C. forests more susceptible to fires, resulting in many dead trees that dried out and fell to the ground, creating more fuel for flames.

How bad is this? Some historical context

B.C. has seen 552 fires to date in 2017, about half of which broke out over the past few days. The province had spent $46-million fighting wildfires this year as of end-of-day Friday, Mr. Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service told The Canadian Press. (The annual firefighting budget is $63-million, but once that threshold is reached, the service has immediate access to contingency funds, Mr. Skrepnek said.)

The recent fires have so far spread over nearly 24,000 hectares. By comparison, 2003’s Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire – one of the province’s biggest ever, in the last wildfire season to prompt a state of emergency like this one – was 25,600 hectares, although that one was more intensely concentrated in one area. Neither one is anywhere close to last year’s Fort McMurray fire, which burned 589,000 hectares – an area bigger than Prince Edward Island – and, at $3.7-billion, was the most expensive Canadian disaster ever, as measured by insurance providers.

What you can do

Get prepared: If you’re a B.C. resident whose community is at risk for wildfires, here are the B.C. government’s guidelines to prepare in advance before an evacuation and prevent more fires from starting.





Donations: The Red Cross is collecting donations here to help British Columbians during the disaster.

With reports from Andrea Woo, Brent Jang and Evan Annett

