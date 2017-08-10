B.C.’s NDP government is seeking intervener status in a high-profile legal challenge to Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as it looks for ways to ultimately kill the project.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the government has hired an outside lawyer for advice related to a case scheduled for the fall in the Federal Court of Appeal. The court will hear several lawsuits launched by First Nations, environmentalists and others, which have been combined into a single case.

The government will also seek advice about a separate lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, where the Squamish Nation is challenging the provincial approval.

The announcement adds to the potential hurdles standing in the way of the project and raises the potential for a dispute with the federal and Alberta governments, which both maintain B.C. has no right to stop the pipeline project.

The New Democrats campaigned on a promise to use “every tool in the toolbox” to kill the pipeline expansion, and the issue formed a key part of a power-sharing agreement with the BC Greens in the minority legislature.

The previous BC Liberal government under then-premier Christy Clark approved the pipeline earlier this year, saying the project had met a list of conditions she had laid out. Those conditions included environmental projections, consultations with First Nations and a “fair share” of economic benefits for the province.

More to come

