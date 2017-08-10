B.C.’s NDP government is seeking intervener status in an ongoing legal challenge to Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as it insists the company cannot start construction as planned next month.

Environment Minister George Heyman announced Thursday that the government has hired an outside lawyer for advice related to a case in the Federal Court of Appeal, expected to start in October. The court will hear several lawsuits launched by First Nations, environmentalists and others, which have been combined into a single case.

The government will also seek advice about a separate lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, where the Squamish Nation is challenging the provincial approval.

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.’s best interests,” said Mr. Heyman. “Not for our economy, our environment, or thousands of existing jobs. We will use all available tools to protect our coastal waters and our province's future.”

The announcement adds to the potential hurdles standing in the way of the project and raises the potential for a dispute with the federal and Alberta governments, which both maintain B.C. has no right to stop the pipeline project.

The New Democrats campaigned on a promise to use “every tool in the toolbox” to kill the pipeline expansion, and the issue formed a key part of a power-sharing agreement with the BC Greens in the minority legislature.

The Greens immediately welcomed the announcement.

“In the B.C. Green caucus’ view the National Energy Board process that led to this project’s approval was profoundly flawed. Numerous questions remain unanswered or were simply dismissed,” said Green Leader Andrew Weaver.

The government’s new Attorney General, David Eby, already ruled out using permitting to disrupt the project, prompting speculation that existing lawsuits, particularly those launched by First Nations, presented the most likely opportunity for the province.

The previous BC Liberal government under then-premier Christy Clark approved the pipeline earlier this year, saying the project had met a list of conditions she had laid out. Those conditions included environmental projections, consultations with First Nations and a “fair share” of economic benefits for the province.

