The British Columbia Utilities Commission says it is “ready and able” to review the controversial Site C hydroelectric project if asked by the provincial government, which the New Democrats say they will do if they take power.

Commission chair and chief executive officer David Morton said in a statement that “the terms of reference and the level of public engagement would determine how long such a review would take to complete.”

At this point, Site C is exempt from review by the utilities commission – a regulator agency responsible for the oversight of energy utilities. However, the commission noted that could be changed by government.

The NDP has partnered with the B.C. Green Party to topple the BC Liberals in a confidence vote in the legislature as soon as possible, likely later this month. A written agreement signed by the parties adopted an NDP campaign promise to send the project to a review.

The commission also confirmed to The Globe and Mail that it has had a “preliminary meeting” with the BC NDP on June 14 to explain its authority and processes when reviewing matters referred by government.

“The discussion was high-level and we did not discuss the scope or specific questions,” Katharine Carlsen said in e-mail correspondence on the matter.

Mr. Horgan claimed last week that the NDP had already discussed a timetable for a review with the commission, but Ms. Carlsen said earlier this week there had been no such discussions with the NDP.

Mr. Horgan has said he wants the commission to review of viability of the project within six weeks, followed by a more complete report completed in three months.

The BC Liberal government has previously ruled out a commission review of Site C, with former energy minister Bill Bennett saying the commission lacked the capacity to review such a large project.

To date, BC Hydro says it has spent $1.75-billion on Site C, which currently has 2,200 workers on site along the Peace River.

Created in 1980, the utilities commission regulates natural gas and electricity utilities in B.C.

