Clayton Cassidy is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says the Ashcroft fire department found Cassidy’s body in the water at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, during its daily patrol of Cache Creek. (Don Craig/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CACHE CREEK, B.C. — The Canadian Press

The body of a fire chief believed to have been swept away by high flood waters in British Columbia’s Interior has been found.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says the Ashcroft fire department found Clayton Cassidy’s body in the water at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, during its daily patrol of Cache Creek.

He says officers have been working overnight to recover the body, and have managed to remove some debris and slow the flow of the creek.

Cassidy disappeared on May 5, when he was thought to be checking creek flow levels at a campground as snowmelt and rain caused floods in the region.

Moskaluk says investigators believe Cassidy fell into the waters and was swept away.

Cassidy was given a Medal of Good Citizenship by the B.C. government last year for his efforts helping Cache Creek residents during a devastating flood in May 2015.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta has said losing Cassidy is a tragedy of epic proportions.

