Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river

Attempts to recover the body of a kayaker in the Capilano River will resume Tuesday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon.

A search was mounted involving multiple agencies and a body was eventually located, but North Shore Rescue said the recovery was a complicated operation.

"Recovery operations of the deceased kayaker at Capilano River have stopped for the night," the RCMP said in a tweet, adding the recovery would resume in the morning.

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use "extreme caution" due to high water levels in metro Vancouver creeks and rivers.