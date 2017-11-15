Canada steps back into peacekeeping role, but no decision on where

Canada is committing to a five-year plan for peacekeeping that will include aircraft, helicopters and a 200-strong rapid-response team, but the federal government isn't saying where those resources will end up.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver on Wednesday to outline Canada's peacekeeping plans at a UN conference. The announcement marks Canada's most tangible step back into peacekeeping — long the country's traditional military role — since the Liberals promised last year to provide the UN with up to 600 troops and 150 police officers

But government officials who briefed reporters said Canada and the UN have only just started what could be six to nine months of discussions about when and where those capabilities are needed. A senior UN official has praised Canada's decision to offer resources without dictating where they must go.

Mr. Trudeau told the gathering that 600 peacekeepers is a significant contribution for Canada.

"We have to focus on how Canada can best help and make contributions we can uniquely provide," Mr. Trudeau told the gathering in opening remarks.

He called for innovation.

"We can't try for the same solutions we have always tried and expect new results," he said.

The Under-Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations praised Canada for its contribution.

"We are grateful to you for your decision to re-engage in peacekeeping," Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Prime Minister during opening remarks for Wednesday's proceedings.

He said peacekeepers are operating in dangerous and challenging environments in which they are targeted by elusive, armed terrorists.

Canada backed away from quickly moving to send soldiers to Mali, instead saying any action would hinge on further talks with the United Nations. Federal government officials, speaking on background, said such a mission would take many months to initiate and, in any case, further Canadian action will hinge on working out missions with the United Nations.

More than 80 members of the UN force in Mali have been killed since 2013. There's a 10,000-member UN force in the African nation.

The federal government's announcement on Wednesday committed tactical airlift support for up to 12 months to help the UN, including rapid deployment, and a quick reaction force of up to 200 personnel and required equipment.

Officials also said Canada is considering the prospect of leading a peacekeeping mission to war-torn eastern Ukraine to help stabilize the conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed beligerents, but stressed that no decisions have been made. The idea has been championed by Ukrainian Canadians and the Opposition Conservatives.

Wednesday's announcement also included$21-million to bolster the number of women peacekeepers, a promise in line with an emerging view that gender equity can break down barriers in the field. The effort involves working with other countries, and encouraging their appointment to notable roles in peacekeeping.

