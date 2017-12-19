Canadian honoured by Carnegie Fund for saving children from fire

A Canadian man who is among 20 people recognized for bravery by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said he is overwhelmed and honoured for an instinctive act he would do again "in a heartbeat."

James Giles of Terrace, B.C., was singled out by the American-based fund for his bravery in October 2016 when he ran into a burning neighbour's home more than once to save a young boy and girl.

A Carnegie Fund release says Giles covered his face with his shirt and entered the house where visibility was limited by dense smoke.

He found the boy on a stairway to the basement, just metres from the front door and rushed him to safety.

The release says he went back into the home and found the girl on the stairs heading to the upper floor and carried her to safety.

All three had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Giles said he learned of the honour last week but was unsure about what happens next.

"I know I am going to get some sort of letter from the Carnegie Fund, and I think there is also a medal that will be sent, potentially in a few months, because it takes time to make them, they said."

Giles had previous experience in emergency response, but the 40-year-old was acting as a Good Samaritan when he rushed to help after spotting flames shooting from a neighbouring home in Terrace, about 150 kilometres east of Prince Rupert.

He said his neighbours recently returned to their home after it was rebuilt. He laughs when asked if he is now their favourite neighbour.

"I don't know. I try to be everybody's favourite neighbour," he said.

Giles successfully applied to join the fire department in Terrace after the rescue and is now one of its volunteer members.

He said he was impressed by the response of firefighters to the fire in 2016 and was moved to apply when the department launched a recruitment drive.

Giles said he continues to train and improve, but running into burning buildings is not his favourite part.

"I really like to interact and help the people because after you are done a medical call or a fire call, whatever it might be, you always feel really good that you tried to make a difference in someone's life, and I think that is the big thing for me."

The Hero Fund commission was founded and endowed by the late U.S. steel magnate and philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded roughly US$39-million to about 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.

Seven of the honorees on the latest list died while trying to save others.

– With files from The Associated Press