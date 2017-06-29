British Columbia Premier Christy Clark’s government is expected to fall in a confidence vote Thursday evening, the latest step in a tumultuous political situation that has overshadowed the province since the May 9 election.

By the end of the day, B.C. could either be looking ahead to an NDP government – and the end of 16 years of Liberal rule – or a fresh election campaign less than two months after the spring vote.



Here’s what you need to know about the confidence vote and what happens next.

The confidence vote

Lost confidence The non-confidence motion was proposed as an amendment related to the Throne Speech. It was moved by NDP Leader John Horgan and seconded by Green MLA Sonia Furstenau. It reads: Be it resolved that the motion "We, Her Majesty’s most dutiful and loyal subjects, the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Session assembled, beg leave to thank Your Honour for the gracious Speech which Your Honour has addressed to us at the opening of the present Session," be amended by adding the following: "but Her Honour’s present government does not have the confidence of this House."

The May 9 election returned a minority legislature in which the governing Liberals were reduced to 43 seats – one short of a majority. In the weeks that followed, the Opposition New Democrats and the third-place Greens agreed to use their combined majority to defeat the Liberals at the earliest opportunity.

That opportunity is a vote expected Thursday connected with the Throne Speech. NDP Leader John Horgan proposed an amendment that declares the legislature does not have confidence in the government. The amendment is expected to pass easily with a vote of 44-42, since the Speaker, who is a Liberal, would not vote.

A visit with the viceregal

After the amendment passes, Premier Christy Clark is expected to immediately visit Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon to inform her the government has lost the confidence of the house.



The premier has three options: request an election; advise the Lieutenant-Governor to ask the Opposition New Democrats to form government; or simply resign without offering any advice.

Ms. Clark said repeatedly she had no intention of asking for an election and was prepared to sit as Opposition leader, but her actions in the past week have fuelled speculation that a campaign is precisely what the Liberals want.

Ms. Clark now says, if asked, she will tell the Lieutenant-Governor that the current makeup of the legislature means it cannot function – even with the NDP-Green agreement in place. The premier says she will stop short of asking for an election; she insists she would only be telling the Lieutenant-Governor the truth and it would be up to Ms. Guichon what to do with that information. She says she will only weigh in if explicitly asked by the Lieutenant-Governor (though observers have pointed out that Ms. Guichon has surely seen Ms. Clark’s comments in the media by now).



The Liberals have suggested the current rules that govern the legislature make a bare, one-seat majority unworkable. The NDP will likely have to provide a Speaker, who does not vote except in the event of a tie. The rules around committees are even more complicated and could actually leave the NDP-Green alliance with a minority in some instances. However, the New Democrats say they can use the committee system to their advantage, without having to rewrite the rules of the house, to manage the debate and reduce the need for the Speaker to participate in votes.tha

As well, the Liberals have argued that votes earlier in the week that saw legislation defeated on issues the New Democrats and Greens actually support show the legislature won’t be able to get anything done.

The Lieutenant-Governor’s dilemma

The Lieutenant-Governor has been getting advice from her counterparts elsewhere in Canada and throughout the Commonwealth to guide her decision, which could come as early as tonight.

Some constitutional experts have suggested it would be unlikely for Ms. Guichon to trigger a vote so soon after a general election, especially if the New Democrats and Greens have an agreement in place, however fragile. The two examples in Canadian history most often cited have been the King–Byng Affair in the 1920s and the fall of Frank Miller’s government in Ontario in 1985; in both instances, the viceregals allowed the Opposition to form government rather than dissolving the legislature.

However, neither of those cases involved legislatures where the standings were so tight. Ron Cheffins , a former B.C. Court of Appeal judge who has advised several previous lieutenant-governors in the province, has said his advice would be for a new election: “Don’t get into the mess – let the electorate decide.”



