The BC Liberals have been defeated on a vote of confidence, leaving the province’s Lieutenant-Governor to decide whether to call a snap election or invite the NDP to form a fragile government requiring the support of the Green Party.

Premier Christy Clark visited Lieutenant-Governot Judith Guichon shortly after the vote. After a meeting that lasted more than 90 minutes, Ms. Clark emerged and said Ms. Guichon had retired to consider her decision. NDP Leader John Horgan was subsequently summoned for a meeting with the Lieutenant-Governor​.

Ms. Clark’s Liberals had held out hope, after being reduced in the May 9 election to 43 seats, that they could entice a New Democrat or Green MLA to support them. The Liberals crafted a Throne Speech packed with commitments taken straight from the opposition parties’ campaign platforms. They tabled legislation explicitly drafted to win opposition support. And they sowed doubt that the 44-member NDP-Green alliance could hold.

But when the vote of confidence on Ms. Clark’s free-spending Throne Speech was called on Thursday evening, those Green and NDP MLAs on the other side of the House stood together and voted her government down.

A hush fell over the packed House as the roll call was read. Afterward, Ms. Clark emerged from the chamber to applause from staff, MLAs and other supporters who lined the halls of the legislature. Then, Ms. Clark left to bring the news to Government House and to offer her resignation to Ms. Guichon.

Inside the legislature, Mr. Horgan embraced former NDP leader Carole James in a bear hug. In the floor seats behind his caucus were retired NDP cabinet ministers Moe Sihota and Sue Hammell.

Mr. Horgan, after a jubilant meeting in the NDP’s caucus offices, said he was keeping his cellphone close at hand, hoping for an invitation to Government House – which would be a requirement if he were asked to take on the premier’s job.

“I’m excited – now, seven weeks after the election, we can get going on a government that works for the people,” he said in an interview.

He said he was hopeful that he would be given the chance to demonstrate that he can command the confidence of the House.

It was Ms. Guichon’s unusual task to decide what comes next for British Columbia’s government. The NDP and Greens had earlier delivered a statement to the Lieutenant-Governor, advising that they had signed an accord that promised stability under a minority NDP government. The NDP and Greens together have one seat more than the Liberals, who have argued publicly that NDP Leader John Horgan cannot govern without breaking long-standing rules and conventions of Parliament.

The NDP has 41 seats, and the three Green MLAs have agreed to support the New Democrats on matters of confidence – the budget and Throne Speeches. But it is likely the NDP would have to appoint a Speaker from its own benches, leaving the House divided 43-43, forcing the Speaker to act as a tiebreaker. The Speaker has voted just twice in B.C.’s parliamentary history to break a tie.

The New Democrats have not been explicit in how they would resolve the challenge of those numbers, but argue that they could use the existing rules to avoid deadlock by sending House business to a legislative committee, where they argue they can hold the governing majority. The use of what is sometimes referred to as “the little House” for budget estimates is routine, and it has been used in the past to examine legislation.

That could allow the New Democrats to sidestep the challenge of having the Speaker constantly forced to break ties to pass government legislation. However, it would not avoid contentious tiebreaking votes by the Speaker when bills come back to the main chamber for a final vote, and the Liberals argued that long-standing conventions prohibit an NDP Speaker from casting a vote to enact legislative changes, except on matters of confidence.

As expected, Speaker Steve Thomson, a Liberal MLA, tendered his resignation immediately after the vote. That means if the NDP are invited to form government, they would have to choose someone from their own MLAs to sit as Speaker. Earlier, the Greens and the NDP had worked to press the Liberals into leaving their Speaker in place.

Ms. Clark sought this week to deflect responsibility for an election call, saying she would only offer her observations – that she believes the NDP-Green alliance to be unworkable – to the Lieutenant-Governor if asked. But as the first minister in B.C., her public remarks could be regarded as advice, which would weigh heavily in Ms. Guichon’s deliberations.

A snap election would see the political parties trying to ramp up just weeks after tearing down their campaign offices and settling the bills from the May election. It would leave little time to select new candidates, raise campaign funds, or rent new office space and transportation.

The Lieutenant-Governor gathered advice from her counterparts elsewhere in Canada and throughout the Commonwealth to guide her decision.

Some constitutional experts have suggested it would be unlikely for Ms. Guichon to trigger a vote so soon after a general election, especially if the New Democrats and Greens have an agreement in place, however fragile.

Philippe Lagassé, an associate professor and constitutional scholar at Carleton University, said the Lieutenant-Governor would no doubt take all the political machinations of the past week into consideration, but, ultimately, her decision must be based on whether the NDP minority government can survive a confidence vote.

“She can’t look at the legislature and start making predictions about how it may or may not work,” he said. “Ultimately, she is going to have to say ‘is there a viable majority that will hold confidence or not?’ and to my mind that is really the best course of action for her.

“There’s already been an election. There’s an alternative government. Even if that government falls within weeks, at least she’s given it a chance and then you’re back into an election anyway.”

However, Ron Cheffins, a former B.C. Court of Appeal judge who has advised five past lieutenant-governors in B.C., has noted Ms. Guichon has the option of calling an election.

“Don’t get into the mess,” he said in an earlier interview. “Let the electorate decide.”

Ms. Guichon would likely have reviewed the federal constitutional crisis of 1926, often referred to as the King-Byng Affair. In that circumstance, the prime minister, William Lyon Mackenzie King, asked the Governor-General, Lord Byng, to dissolve the House of Commons and call an election to avoid losing a vote of confidence in his minority government.

However, Lord Byng refused, because there had been a recent election, and he felt there was an alternative government that could be established if the Conservatives and Progressives put together an accord.

More recently, in 1985, Ontario premier Frank Miller resigned after his Progressive Conservative government lost a critical vote in the legislature just weeks after taking power with a minority of seats. The Liberals and the New Democrats formed an unofficial coalition to defeat the Miller government on a vote of confidence.

In the legislature on Thursday, leading up to the confidence vote, MLAs showed the strain of weeks of uncertainty.

“I haven’t slept for the last number of weeks,” said Ms. James, former NDP leader.

She said the NDP has a solution to the potential legislative gridlock posed by its one-vote margin, but many details remain vague and may only be tested if the party is given a chance to form the next government. She said the Liberal case for an election showed “incredible arrogance.”

On the other side of the legislature, Liberal politicians seemed sombre as the clock continued to run out on their government. “We’re all prepared for any eventuality, the voters never are wrong,” Environment Minister Mary Polak said.

The May 9 election saw the BC Liberals run a traditional “free-enterprise” campaign, touting resource development and fiscal discipline. They attacked the NDP platform as unaffordable, saying it would result in deficit financing and significant tax increases.

The New Democrats promised to raise taxes on the wealthy and real estate speculators to pay for promises that include $10-a-day daycare, building 114,000 housing units over a decade and annual $400 subsidies for renters.

When the votes from May 9 were tallied, the Liberals lost seats in urban B.C. and the Greens made a historic breakthrough.

Since then, the Liberals have poached many of the campaign themes offered by their rivals, including campaign finance reform and a $1-billion daycare plan. They say those promises are now affordable because the economy is performing better than they had expected before the May election.

