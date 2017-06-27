A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected Ottawa’s last-minute attempt to adjourn a landmark solitary confinement lawsuit, and the case will proceed to trial next week.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada sued the federal government in January, 2015, over the use of solitary confinement in prisons.

The Liberal government introduced a bill last week that would impose presumptive time limits on how long an inmate can be kept in solitary. The government then applied to have the lawsuit adjourned, arguing the tabled bill would render the entire litigation superfluous if passed.

Justice Peter Leask denied the government’s application at a hearing Tuesday.

Caily DiPuma, acting litigation director for the BC Civil Liberties Association, said the court recognized that the issues raised in the lawsuit deserve to be heard.

“The government has repeatedly failed to address the problems with solitary confinement and now a court will have the opportunity to weigh in on the constitutionality of the current regime,” Ms. DiPuma said .

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society have said Canada remains committed to a broken and dangerous system that increased inmates’ suffering, even as jurisdictions around the world scaled back its use.

The proposed bill states that an inmate can spend no more than 21 consecutive days in solitary unless a senior prison official specifically orders otherwise. Eighteen months after the bill’s passage, that cap would drop to 15 days, a threshold recommended in the UN’s Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as Mandela Rules.

An independent external reviewer, appointed by the Minister of Public Safety, would review the cases of inmates ordered to stay in solitary beyond the cap. However, the reviewer would have no power to release them.

Further, lawyers for the plaintiffs told the court last week that the proposed bill does not include hard caps or an independent external review mechanism with real powers, and it still does not comply with the Constitution.

The Globe and Mail has reported extensively on the prevalence and devastating effects of solitary confinement, referred to as administrative segregation by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Report Typo/Error