CP Rail freight train derails, spills fuel after rock slide in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon

British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a rock slide north of Hope derailed a freight train and led to a fuel spill in the Fraser River.

The ministry says in a statement that a Canadian Pacific Rail train was knocked off the tracks on Thursday by the slide near Hells Gate in the Fraser Canyon.

Several empty grain cars jumped the tracks and the train engine was knocked on to its side.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says the engine's fuel line ruptured and an undetermined amount of fuel spilled into the Fraser River before emergency workers could temporarily patch the leak.

Emergency responders from the province and CP Rail have been sent to the scene to assess damages and monitor the environmental response.

CP Rail says in a statement that the derailment poses no threat to public safety and an investigation is ongoing.