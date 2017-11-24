CP Rail freight train derails, spills fuel after rock slide in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon

British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a rock slide north of Hope derailed a freight train and led to a fuel spill in the Fraser River.
The ministry says in a statement that a Canadian Pacific Rail train was knocked off the tracks on Thursday by the slide near Hells Gate in the Fraser Canyon.
Several empty grain cars jumped the tracks and the train engine was knocked on to its side.
The statement says the engine's fuel line ruptured and an undetermined amount of fuel spilled into the Fraser River before emergency workers could temporarily patch the leak.
Emergency responders from the province and CP Rail have been sent to the scene to assess damages and monitor the environmental response.
CP Rail says in a statement that the derailment poses no threat to public safety and an investigation is ongoing.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨