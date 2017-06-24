Crews are responding to an out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region near 100 Mile House.

B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire was discovered Friday and has since grown to an estimated 36 hectares in size.

The fire doesn’t pose a threat to public safety or any homes.

The service says the fire is burning near provincial transmission lines and authorities have been notified.

The Esketem’c First Nation Territory is also about five kilometres away from the fire, and wildfire service says it’s working with the community.

A helicopter, dozens of firefighters and heavy equipment are working to contain the blaze today.

