British Columbia’s Liberals are promising a $50-million jolt to charge up more electric vehicles across the province. (Patiwit/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s Liberals are promising a $50-million jolt to charge up more electric vehicles across the province.

Environment Minister Jordan Sturdy says the Liberals are not letting their minority government status serve as a roadblock to ongoing plans to build up infrastructure to support electric vehicles.

He says Thursday’s Throne Speech includes a plan to spend $50-million over five years to add more than 4,300 charging stations for electric vehicles.

Sturdy’s plans are the latest in a series of announcements in advance of the Throne Speech, including promises to raise monthly welfare rates by $100 and ban corporate and union donations to political parties.

He says he knows the Liberals face a confidence vote in the legislature that could see their defeat, but the electric vehicle initiative is part of the government’s plan to put more zero-emission vehicles on the road.

Last month’s election saw the Liberals win 43 seats, one seat short of a majority, and the New Democrats and Greens have an agreement to defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote later this month.

